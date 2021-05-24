Ninety One UK Ltd Has $676.52 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.45% of Citigroup worth $676,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 403,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513,199. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.