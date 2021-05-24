Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 371,231 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 371,231 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Barrick Gold worth $124,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 123.7% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 542,773 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,559,969 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 478.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 349,183 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 109,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.80. 76,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,842,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

