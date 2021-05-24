NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Trading 3.5% Higher

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 171,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 464,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.