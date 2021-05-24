NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 171,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 464,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit