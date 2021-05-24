Noku (NOKU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,028.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Noku has a market cap of $8.53 million and $9,028.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.17 or 0.00978164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.21 or 0.10168908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

