Northland Securities Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,243 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

