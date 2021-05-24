NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.36

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 50495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 185.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 928,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

