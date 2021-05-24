NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $53.82 million and $45.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00362207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00189700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00879782 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

