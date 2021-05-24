Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTNX opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $35.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

