Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) versus Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Head to Head Review

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.87 $9.84 million N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.56 $226.00 million $1.93 13.21

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02% Telephone and Data Systems 4.09% 3.87% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuvera Communications and Telephone and Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 4 1 3.00

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $30.08, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Nuvera Communications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2020, the company offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

