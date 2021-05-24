O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

OI stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

