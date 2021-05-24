Oakview Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,856 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up about 4.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,847.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

