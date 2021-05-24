Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

