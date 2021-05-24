OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.13. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

