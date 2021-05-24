OctoFi Trading Down 50.1% Over Last 7 Days (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. OctoFi has a market cap of $11.91 million and $758,905.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $14.93 or 0.00039149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.66 or 0.00941288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.06 or 0.09753658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.