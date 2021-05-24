Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $39,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

ODFL stock opened at $262.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

