Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.94% of Olin worth $177,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,772,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. 11,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,664. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

