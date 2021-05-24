Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.