Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.
Shares of OLLI opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
