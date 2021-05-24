Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

