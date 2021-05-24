ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,972 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ONEOK worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.