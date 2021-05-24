Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

OTRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $351,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,572 shares of company stock worth $4,468,846 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Ontrak by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Ontrak by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

