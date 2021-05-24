Opacity Market Cap Hits $7.64 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $267,212.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.54 or 0.01011690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.85 or 0.10938482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087290 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

