Orchid Price Reaches $0.38 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $227.99 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00947331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.65 or 0.09939460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,693,834 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

