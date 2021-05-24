ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 5.5%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.63. 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 249,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $852.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,547 shares of company stock worth $9,220,969 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

