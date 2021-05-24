Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 1.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.35 and last traded at $151.79. 1,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Sunday, May 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.41.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

