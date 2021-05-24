Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $103.80 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

