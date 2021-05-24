PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Head to Head Comparison

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 PACCAR 2 8 3 1 2.21

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.54%. PACCAR has a consensus price target of $100.54, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than PACCAR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and PACCAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.39 $33.13 million $1.36 13.88 PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.71 $1.30 billion $3.74 24.65

PACCAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stellantis. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% PACCAR 7.26% 13.72% 5.11%

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Stellantis on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

