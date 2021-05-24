Paramount Resources (PRMRF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF):

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

PRMRF stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

