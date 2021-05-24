Paramount Resources (PRMRF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF):
- 5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
PRMRF stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 3.85.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter.
