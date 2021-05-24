Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

