Patria Investments Limited Plans — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
NYSE:PAX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.61. 25,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
