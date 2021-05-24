Patria Investments Limited Plans — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PAX)

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:PAX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.61. 25,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

