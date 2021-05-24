Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $213,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

