Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.75 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

