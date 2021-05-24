Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

