PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $250.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

