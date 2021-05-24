PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $71.90 million and approximately $830,643.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00961742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.30 or 0.10036948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00086559 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 657,235,741 coins and its circulating supply is 188,249,497 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.