Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 36,518 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,184,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

