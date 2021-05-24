PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) versus Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Critical Analysis

PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) and Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PHI Group has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PHI Group and Terminix Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI Group N/A N/A N/A Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Terminix Global shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of PHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHI Group and Terminix Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHI Group $1.67 million 40.13 -$2.93 million N/A N/A Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.21 $551.00 million $0.95 51.54

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PHI Group and Terminix Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Terminix Global has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Terminix Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than PHI Group.

Summary

Terminix Global beats PHI Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc. provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

