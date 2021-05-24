Philip Thick Buys 800,000 Shares of Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) Stock

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) insider Philip Thick bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($68,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

About Lithium Australia

Lithium Australia NL primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. It operates through Tenement Exploration and Evaluation; and Processing Technology segments. The company holds interests in various projects located in Western Australia, Queensland, Northern Territory, and South Australia in Australia; Canada; and Germany.

