PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $4.77 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $230,105.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.00986785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.16 or 0.10791703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00085571 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

