Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $41,319.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00465807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.01449176 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,981,324 coins and its circulating supply is 427,720,888 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

