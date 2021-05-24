Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

PNFP stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $5,076,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

