Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Trading Up 6%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 15,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

About Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

