Pivotal Research Raises Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.90 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.53.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
