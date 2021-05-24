Pivotal Research Raises Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.90 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

