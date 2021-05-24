Planned Solutions Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

AAPL opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

