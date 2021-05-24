Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

