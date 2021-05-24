PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack Sells 6,207 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $221,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

