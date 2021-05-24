PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack Sells 6,207 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $221,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
