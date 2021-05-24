Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $820.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 814 ($10.63), with a volume of 64493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806 ($10.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £802.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 753.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 679.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other news, insider John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total transaction of £607,620 ($793,859.42). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 722,364 shares of company stock valued at $545,400,708.

