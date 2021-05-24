Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Tops $9.69 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $699,083.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.