Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Popular has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.74 on Monday. Popular has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,089 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

