Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PMOIY shares. Barclays started coverage on Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Investec lowered Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

