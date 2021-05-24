Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

